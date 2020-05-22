The Fort Atkinson American Association of University Women regrets that it will not have its used book sale in September due to COVID-19.
This is the first time in more than 40 years Fort Atkinson AAUW has not held its annual used book sale. In addition to offering a large inventory of quality used books for sale, this sale is the major fundraiser for the organization.
Profits from the used book sale provide local and national scholarships supported by the organization. Local scholarships are to women studying for vocational/technical, undergraduate and graduate degrees from Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
Almost $20,000 will be awarded to local women this year. Since 1984 AAUW has awarded over 186 tuition scholarships totaling $352,050.
For used book donations this year, AAUW is requesting save the books until next year. For information regarding monetary donations and book sale updates, check Facebook at AAUW-Wisconsin: Fort Atkinson Branch or visit the website at http://fortatkinson-wi.aauw.net
