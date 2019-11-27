Join the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for a fun-filled afternoon at the center as attendees enjoy ample food at its holiday party potluck.
Enjoy awesome entertainment from the one and only Tony Rocker: Elvis impersonator! It will be a blue Christmas without you, so plan to join us in celebration of the winter season.
Following the performance, there will be a myriad of gifts to give away — from chocolate baskets to Chamber Bucks and lots of things in between.
The potluck starts at noon with Tony hitting the stage at 12:30 p.m. Persons can bring in any food item for the potluck … hot dishes, salads and desserts, etc. — anything works.
For those wishing to skip the potluck, the center will have its regular county nutrition site meal at 11:30 a.m. Transportation for this event is available on the senior center bus. Call by Tuesday, Dec. 3, to reserve a ride to the center. Rides to the event cost $2 roundtrip.
Dancing Horses daytrip
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center just put together a trip opportunity to see the dancing horses on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Along with this Christmas show at the Dancing Horses theater in Lake Geneva, attendees also will get to stop at Loren’s Antique and Art Mall in the morning and at The Cheese Box on the way home.
Cost of the trip is $80 which includes transportation, show tickets for the Dancing Horses, meal at the theater, taxes and tips and an exotic bird show. Bus driver tip is not included in the price.
Sign up now. Payment to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center is due by Dec. 2.
The lucky winners
Congratulations to Nancy Boos, Howard Johnson and Deb Frederick who were the lucky winners of our Chamber Bucks drawing at the center’s craft fair this year!
Senior bus
Our senior bus is ready for action with volunteer drivers Monday through Friday. When calling the center for a ride, please tell the person who answers the telephone where you are wanting to go and what time you need to be there.
Our bus can accommodate seven people at a time and rides are geared toward older adults. The bus only will pick up residents with a Fort Atkinson address and remains within the City of Fort Atkinson unless a special outing out of town has been scheduled by the center.
Rides can be paid for with prepaid tickets where $6 worth can be purchased for $5 or the rider can give cash to the driver.
For more information call the senior center at 563-7773. The center always can use more volunteer drivers. Make a difference in your community by being one of our drivers!
Low vision reading magnifier
The senior center has a low vision reading magnifier that anyone can use. Magnify books or magazines making them easier to see and read.
The magnification machine will produce an image of what you want to see on a computer-size monitor screen that could be as big as one word at a time if desired. For questions on how to use, ask a staff person at the center.
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the Jefferson County nutrition site, call Cheryl at (920) 728-4756. Messages can be left, and one’s spot for the meal on the day requested will be secured.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes tips.
Shows are as follows: Jan. 22, “Saturday Night Fever”; May 13, “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Trips and excursions
• Virginia Beach Getaway, March 20-26, 2020 — This trip features an Atlantic coastal harvest food tour at a cost of $1,559 per person double. Tour the Mariner’s Museum and Park, spend three nights in beautiful Virginia Beach on the Atlantic Ocean, see Chesapeake Bay and visit a Virginia clam farm, tour the historic Village of Cape Charles and a local winery, take a Virginia food tour and more.
• Pacific Northwest and California, April 26 to May 3, 2020 — Enjoy an eight-day trip with many stops, starting with Seattle to enjoy Pike Place Market and Mount St. Helens visitor’s center. Then it’s on to the Cascade Mountains in Portland, Ore., with unforgettable views of Mt. Hood.
Trip-goers then will check out Redwood National Park in Eureka, Calif. On the final leg of the trip, explore beautiful San Francisco to take in the Golden Gate Bridge and other iconic sights. Cost is $3,379 per person double.
• Spectacular Scandinavia, July 23 to Aug. 5, 2020 — This overnight flight takes tourists to Copenhagen to start their 14-day adventure. Enjoy Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen. Enjoy the Swedish countryside right down to the fjords. Cost is $6,399 per person double.
• Wisconsin Northwoods motor coach tour, Aug. 16-19, 2020 — This Northwoods trip delivers friendly people, quaint small towns, clean lakes, crisp air, the smell of pine trees, and wildlife from bears to bald eagles. Tour the Chain of Lakes, museums, supper clubs, Amish country and last, but not least, Mepp’s Fishing Lures Factory. Cost is $997 per person double.
• Alaska, Sept. 4-11, 2020. Spend eight days and seven nights cruising aboard the Celebrity Solstice. Start with Seattle and take in the Emerald City set against a backdrop of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Starting up the coast, your cruise will take trip-goers to Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau and Skagway. Cost is $2,464 per person double.
• New England/Cape Cod Autumn Foliage, Oct. 1-8, 2020 — This eight-day expedition will allow attendees to witness the autumn splendor. Trips include Boston, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highlights include Martha’s Vineyard and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 7-11, 2020 — This five-day trip is aboard a full-size motor coach bus. See the Albuquerque Balloon Rally, Old Town Albuquerque, the Turquoise Museum, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center plus many more places. Cost is $2,149 per person double.
• Irish Discovery, Oct. 20-27, 2020. On this eight-day trip, visit such cities as Dublin, Limerick/Clare, Killarney/Tralee and Belfast, just to name a few stops. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Tropical Costa Rica, Nov. 2-10, 2020. Tourists may enjoy nine days of tropical fun including stops at San Jose, Zarcero, Samara, Guanacaste, Monteverde, Arenal and Cano Nego. Cost is $2,479 per person double.
Recent scores
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): Nov. 26 — First, Hilde Carl, 55; second, Candi Bugs and Elaine Rice, 51; fourth, Viola Behm and Rollie Carothers, 50; sixth, Kay Hartwig, 49.
Texas Hold ’Em — Nov. 21 winners were Lyle Farnsworth with first, and Dale Kuhlow and Dick Flood tied for second place.
Dartball (Fridays at 9): Nov. 22 — The Walruses won the series, and once they got it going on offense there almost was no stopping them. The Buffalos were able to win the first game 5-3 before the Walruses won 15-2 in a shortened 10-run rule game in the second one, and then an 8-3 trouncing for the third game.
The Walruses were led by Brad Dresang and Roy Preuninger with nine hits each on the day. John Satterlee chipped in seven and Keith Marsden added six with Ralph Lemke. The Buffalos were led by Larry Whitmore with seven hits.
The two teams play each week with the players drawing randomly for team assignments. No experience is necessary. Come down to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try!
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): Nov. 22 scores — First, Jerry Schuld, 64; second, Dale Kylmanen, 56; third, Roger Gross, 54; fourth, Ken Kiefer, 49; fifth, Al Gunther, 45; sixth, Jon Sveom and Judy Torgerson, 43.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Nov. 21 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 3,270; second, Roger Gross, 3,130; third, Marjorie Hannon, 2,620.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. Nov. 25 scores: Glorine Christensen 802 (279, 246, 277), Lori Gaber 696 (220, 221, 255), Joanne Gross 615, Sandy Basich 606, Marlene Dianich 597, Kathy Heffron 593, Mary Zilisch 586 and Dale Zilisch 575.
