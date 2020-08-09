Friday, Aug. 7
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:04 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Riverside Drive and they were fine.
4:24 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to see if a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy needed any assistance at a stop at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets.
8:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:31 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West and provided information about a motorist who was continuing to drive after their license was revoked. The information was placed on the briefing board.
9:50 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Ralph Street.
10:21 a.m.: A 79-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. He was warned for cracked windshield and driving without insurance.
10:52 a.m.: A cable TV line found down in the 200 block of Jefferson Street was moved out of the road and Charter Communications was called to send a technician to repair it.
11:48 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue asked to speak with an officer about someone making slanderous remarks about her.
12:01 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of West Hilltop Trail signed a no consent form for vandalism done to the windshield on their vehicle.
12:24 p.m.: An officer checked the 500 block of Nelson Street following a report from a resident about a small fox hanging around the neighborhood. The animal was not located by the officer.
1:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:09 p.m.: An officer on patrol picked up a small dog found running loose in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East. The dog was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and later picked up by the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
2:18 p.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 1000 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:20 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle in the 400 block of South Sixth Street with a passenger whose head was hanging out of the window.
3:06 p.m.: An officer checked the 1500 block of Madison Avenue following a report of a motorcycle being driven recklessly, but the officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
3:17 p.m.: An officer removed a downed branch from the road in the 300 block of Highland Avenue.
5: 08 p.m.: An officer contacted a resident in the 500 block of West Cramer Street at the request of the Fox Lake Police Department that was working on a complaint about which the resident was thought to have information.
7:18 p.m.: Someone from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue wished to have some information documented.
7:43 p.m.: An officer completed a report about a disorderly conduct incident that occurred in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
8:39 p.m.: An officer was called by Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital emergency room staff for a woman thought to need detox services. The woman improved sufficiently to be taken to her home where her husband would take care of her.
11:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from Sunset Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
