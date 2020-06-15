The Fort Atkinson Branch of the American Association of University Women, (AAUW) awarded eight scholarships to women studying for vocational/technical, undergraduate and graduate degrees.
Since 1984 AAUW has awarded 179 tuition scholarships totaling $330,550. This year 37 women applied for four different scholarships.
Scholarships will be presented to eight women totaling $19,500 for the 2020-21. Since 1986 the Fort Atkinson AAUW has awarded $330,050 in local scholarships.
Two students were chosen to receive Second Chance Scholarships and will receive a total of $9,000.
Courtney Kreger was awarded $6,000 to complete studies as a veterinary technician at Madison College.
Tylynn Vidar will complete her nursing studies at Madison College this year and was awarded a $3,000 tuition scholarship.
This year there are two scholars receiving an Adopt-A-Student Scholarship. Alexa Blank is enrolled at UW-Whitewater to study psychology and work towards a degree in school counseling. Alexa received a $1,250 scholarship.
Lillian Gomez will attend UW-Stout working toward a bachelor of science in computer science. She also received a $1,250 scholarship. The Jane Shaw Knox Adopt-A-Student Scholarships totaled $2,500.
The Jane Shaw Knox Graduate Scholarship was awarded to four recipients totaling $8,000. Michele Coleman received $2000 to attend the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to obtain a Doctor of Public Health.
Richelle Rottmann will attend UW-Whitewater studying for a master of science in counseling. Richelle was awarded $2,000.
Amber Foerster will receive $2,000 also to attend UW-Whitewater working toward certification in school psychology. Megan Wallace was awarded $2,000 to study law at Marquette University Law.
AAUW promotes equity for all women and girls, lifelong education, and positive societal change. Women returning to college to complete a degree are encouraged to complete the online application for the 2021-22 school year.
The application process is available at http://fortfoundation.org or the http://jeffersoncommunityfoundation.org from Dec. 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.
