The Fort Atkinson Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) presented scholarships to women studying for vocational/technical, undergraduate and graduate degrees at the annual awards ceremony on Sept. 9.
Since 1984, AAUW has awarded 171 tuition scholarships totaling $311,050. This year 30 women applied for three different scholarships. Scholarships totaling $21,500 were presented to nine women.
Fort Atkinson Second Chance recipients received a total of $11,000. Courtney Kreger will be doing coursework to become a veterinarian assistant. Alexis Timmel and Tylynn Vidar both were awarded scholarships to study nursing at Madison Area Technical College.
Adopt-A-Student Scholarship recipient Taylor Bauer has returned to school to study for a bachelor's in physical education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Kendell Johnson will complete her bachelor's in nursing through Herzing University in the next 16 months.
The Jane Shaw Knox Adopt-A-Student Scholarships totaled $3,000.
The Jane Shaw Knox Graduate Scholarship recipients are Shannon Lyon, Richelle Rottmann, Hannah Foley and Kaia Fowler. Lyon will continue her work toward a degree as a career and technical coordinator at UW-Stout and Rottmann will focus on counseling through UW-Whitewater.
Foley will complete a degree in health and wellness, while Fowler will work toward a master's in clinical mental health counseling. Graduate scholarships totaled $7,500.
AAUW promotes equity for all women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change. Women returning to college to complete a degree are encouraged to complete the online application for the 2019-20 school year.
The application process is available at http://fortfoundation.org or the http://jeffersoncommunityfoundation.org from Dec. 1, 2019 to April 1, 2020.
