Students interested in attending Madison College can get help with free application at the Fort Atkinson campus Instant Application Station events on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.
These are drop-in events; no registration is necessary.
College staff members will assist with the application process, academic and career counseling, and provide financial aid information. Applicants should know their Social Security number.
The Fort Atkinson campus is located at 827 Banker Road. More information is available at madisoncollege.edu/ias.
