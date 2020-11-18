Getting a new business started is filled with multiple challenges, but the team at eTree in Fort Atkinson can help with much of the infrastructure a business needs to get up and running.
From telephone and internet services, to payroll and credit card processing systems, security cameras and IT management, the sibling owners Nicholas Collins and Amanda Collins have every branch of a business all covered under one tree; thus the name of their store — eTree, located at 229 S. Main St.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting recently to welcome them to the downtown and showcase the interior of their newly remodeled building.
Having gone through the process of getting their own store set up in a historic building, the Collins team is intimately familiar with what other businesses encounter during a startup.
Customers who stop in are welcome to test one of eTree’s popular plug-and-play point of sale systems before buying. The team also is happy to review a business’s existing accounts to see if cost savings are available through one of their providers.
Chamber Ambassadors were treated to a tour of the building as part of the ribbon-cutting and discovered a light-filled conference room on the second floor, which the Collins are happy to rent on an as-needed basis for short-term needs, such as an off-site team meeting, a real estate closing or a quiet place to complete a writing project.
Persons interested in learning more or obtaining a quote for service are encouraged to contact the business at 1-833-99ETREE, or info@etree3.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.