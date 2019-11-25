Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30, and the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to “shop small” and “shop local.”
Held annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in the midst of the 2010 recession as a way to raise awareness of small businesses and their contributions to successful communities across America.
“Shopping in your own community for the products and services you need is the fastest way to grow the businesses in your own backyard,” said chamber retail chair Mike Ehlers. “For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. So, when you shop small on Small Business Saturday, it can add up to a big impact.”
Conversely, nothing spent online gets returned to the community.
The Fort Atkinson chamber executive director agrees.
“We all have favorite small businesses we want to see be successful, but fewer are opening and staying open,” said Carrie Chisholm. “It takes a conscious decision to shop locally for the goods and services we need if we want to live in a thriving, vibrant community.”
The chamber encourages residents to think and act locally whenever possible, and to frequent small businesses as a way to build community and economic development. The Fort Atkinson Chamber further supports local businesses with its gift certificate program.
With over $200,000 sold annually, the certificates can be used at 300 local businesses, including 75 retailers such as specialty stores, grocery stores and gas stations. A listing of “hot deals” always is available on the chamber website, along with a full chamber member directory at www.fortchamber.com.
Printed directories also are available at the Chamber office at 244 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (920) 563-3210, or visit the Chamber facebook page to “like” and “share” Small Business Saturday posts.
