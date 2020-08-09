Residents and visitors wishing for something to do in place of canceled events and activities now have the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s free Summer Survival Guide, a directory of cultural and recreational offerings available in the surrounding area.
With a focus on outdoor recreation, the guide highlights experiences to be had along Fort Atkinson’s hiking trails, bike paths and waterways. Suggested itineraries include camping under the stars, picnicking spots at local parks, kayaking day trips, scenic bike loops, historic cultural sites and more.
Fort Atkinson Chamber Tourism Manager Katie Carey created the guide in response to inquiries from local families and visitors.
“There is still some summertime left to get out and explore Fort’s hidden treasures while not having to travel far from home,” she said. “The guide is relevant for as long as the weather cooperates.”
The Summer Survival Guide is available for download on the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.fortchamber.com/summer-survival-guide. A limited number of physical copies are available in the display case outside the Fort Atkinson Chamber office at 244 N. Main St.
Brochures on other recreational areas of the state also are available for those looking to sightsee beyond the borders of the 53538 zip code.
For additional information, contact the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Department by email at tourism@fortchamber.com or phone at (920) 563-3210, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Follow the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for weekend adventures and updates on special events in Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.