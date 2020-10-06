What better time to wear a mask than Halloween?
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has planned the Not-So-Fast-Wear-Your-Mask 3k at the final Fort Farmers Market of the season on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to noon in downtown Fort Atkinson.
Participants of all ages are welcome to spend the morning enjoying the fall weather and seasonal festivities along the way. Farmers market vendors will be offering a variety of seasonal produce, trick-or-treating and take-home crafts.
The tongue-in-cheek race title was chosen to indicate that the 3k is not timed, so participants can go as fast or as slow as they desire, walking/running the route in whole or in part. Masks of the medical or costume variety are encouraged, but not required.
Prizes will be awarded for the best adult (over 16 years old) and child (under 16 years old) masks.
The route begins along the riverwalk at the base of Brock's River Walk Tavern and Grill to Robert Street, where walkers/runners will cross to the bike trail along Jones Avenue.
Music, temporary tattoos and meat treats will be featured at Jones Market as part of the day’s celebrations. Participants then can turn around and come back the same way or cross to Jones Park and head toward the Hoard Historical Museum for even more festivities.
“We know COVID-19 is a serious concern, but we want to encourage healthy activity with a little fun, and an event that plays up the idea of wearing a mask seems to fit the bill perfectly,” chamber Executive Director Carrie Chisholm shared. “This family-friendly event is a great way to enjoy fall harvest produce, celebrate Halloween and get some exercise.”
Registration costs $25, and includes a fun, commemorative T-shirt featuring a word cloud of over-used phrases in 2020. T-shirts will be available at the Fort Atkinson chamber office on Friday, Oct. 30, or the farmers market community booth during market hours the following day.
Registration is open through Oct. 17 on the chamber website at www.fortchamber.com. Contact the chamber by email at info@fortchamber.com or by telephone at (920) 563-3210 for additional information. The chamber is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but is operating with limited staff during this time. Calling ahead to ensure someone is available is recommended.
