Over growing concerns regarding COVID-19, the second annual Lemonade Day in Fort Atkinson was forced to cancel in-person events scheduled for the first weekend in May and transition participants to the virtual world of Lemonopolis.
This digital program helps youth learn everything they need to know about starting, owning and operating their own business — a lemonade stand.
More than 50 children participated in this year’s program, submitting stand designs and lemonade recipes online for prizes provided by Lemonade Day sponsor Fort Community Credit Union.
“Over the last few months we have provided monthly activities and fun challenges to prepare entrepreneurs for their future business," Fort Atkinson Chamber Projects Manager Kelley Westphal said. "The creativity and persistence of these young learners was inspiring. We are so thankful for their interest in the business world. Together as a community, we look forward to brighter days of sunshine and lemonade.”
Lemonade Day Fort Atkinson is grateful to the mentors and business leaders who committed to assist registered young entrepreneurs in realizing their dream to own a business. The program would not be possible without the support of presenting sponsor, FCCU, which played an integral roll in bringing Lemonade Day to Fort Atkinson.
As a program that emphasizes financial literacy, it also is supported by main squeeze sponsors Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group, PremierBank and community partner BASE (Badgerland After School Enrichment Program) which encouraged participation among its members. Plans already are under way for Lemonade Day to resume next spring.
Lemonade Day is a free, community program that is part of a national initiative dedicated to teaching youth how to start, own and operate their own business. Youth learn planning, budgeting, marketing, and communication skills, and experience real-world business owner challenges.
To learn more, visit https://fortchamber.com/lemonade-day.
