Celebrate the holidays in Fort Atkinson with 12 days of holiday shopping starting Nov. 24 to Dec. 5, and concluding with the traditional Holiday Open House & Mini Market on Dec. 5.
Shoppers may enjoy in-store and online specials, while finding gifts for everyone on their holiday list.
Receipts from purchases at Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce retailers during this two-week promotion serve as entries in the Giant Red Box drawing, valued at over $1,500, as well as daily drawings for chamber gift certificates and other prizes.
Daily winners will be announced at 2 p.m. every day beginning Nov. 24 through Dec. 5. Winners of the daily prizes will be resubmitted to the drawing pool for a chance to win the Giant Red Box Giveaway.
The Red Box raffle box will be located at the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Anyone wishing to drop off receipts in the evenings or during the weekend can leave their entries in the outdoor receptacle located at the chamber office. Customers also digitally can submit photos of their receipts by email (tourismfort@gmail.com) or by text message (920-563-3210).
On Dec. 5, during the Holiday Open House and Mini Market, a variety of farmer and art vendors will be selling holiday wares at Blodgett Garden Center and Feather Your Nest. The market will be a scaled-down version of the traditional market to allow for physical distancing, and locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Purchases made at participating merchants on Dec. 5 will support this year’s Merchants Making a Difference recipient: The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry continues to assist local individuals and families in providing consistent access to food and other essential supplies.
For details about Red Box Holidays, visit www.fortchamber.com/holiday-open-house-market or call (920) 563-3210. Shop local, shop small, and shop smart this holiday season.
