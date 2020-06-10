On May 15, Fort Atkinson’s Discover Wisconsin episode premiered to the public across a variety of mediums including social media, television and streaming services.
As part of the episode’s promotion, trivia questions about featured businesses were posted on social media during the weeks leading up to the premiere. The trivia contest posed questions about local businesses including Poyer Orchard’s Farm Market, Jones Market, The Fireside Dinner Theatre, Stagecoach Inn, Steffen’s Orchards and Café Carpe.
Congratulations to the trivia winners: Barb Athas, Cheyl Kempfer, Kaycee Welke, Donna Abel, Katelyn Broedlow and Cynthia Holt.
A final question asked viewers to share their favorite parts in the episode. Amanda Welke of Fort Atkinson was chosen as the winner to receive a Fort Atkinson gift bag filled with products from the Hoard Historical Museum, Rock River Bait Box, 2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor, Jones Market, The Fireside, and more.
When describing her favorite part of the episode, Amanda shared, “I loved how they captured the feel of Fort Atkinson. I wasn’t born and raised here, but since moving here it feels more like home than any other place I’ve lived. It’s small enough to feel homey yet big enough to offer so many great adventures.”
Fort Atkinson’s Discover Wisconsin episode still is available for viewing on the chamber’s website at www.fortchamber.com. Discover Wisconsin episodes also can be streamed on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Smart TV, IOS and Android app.
