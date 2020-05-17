The 60th season of the Fort Atkinson Community Band summer concerts came to an abrupt halt after only two rehearsals in early March.
The coronavirus pandemic put a hold on rehearsals and planning for the annual summer concert series. Since that time band members were hoping that at least some part of the concert series could go on come summer.
Director Wayne Crook states “that idea will not be possible due to the many unknowns that COVID-19 continues to bring as the summer progresses.”
Challenges include social distancing of band members when rehearsing and performing as well as the safety of everyone’s health when attending concerts.
After review, the Board of Directors of the Fort Community Band reluctantly made a consensus to cancel the 2020 concert series at Barrie Park in Fort Atkinson. The Fort Atkinson community Band is a nonprofit corporation with the purpose of providing area musicians the opportunity to continue playing all styles of concert band literature and to provide summer concerts to entertain the public.
