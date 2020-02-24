Music is in the air with March traditionally bringing together the Fort Atkinson Community Band, which is celebrating 60 seasons of presenting summer outdoor concerts in Barrie Park in Fort Atkinson.
The history of the band goes back to Grayson Babcock, high school band director in 1960, who organized a group called the “old timers” band to perform at the annual instrumental pops concert. Forty local musicians, including many parents of high school band members, had a great time and voted to continue outdoor concerts in the Barrie Park gazebo bandstand. After three seasons the name was changed to Fort Atkinson City Band, a moniker that remained through 2008. Becoming a Wisconsin nonprofit corporation in 2009 again brought a name change to the Fort Atkinson Community Band.
In the 60-year history of continuous outdoor concerts, the band only has had two regular directors: founder Grayson Babcock presided as director until 1997, and Wayne Crook has been waving the baton the past 22 years. Before becoming director, Crook played several instruments in the band for 25 seasons.
Rehearsals begin March 2 and continue every Monday evening from 7:30 to 9 in the Fort Atkinson Middle School band room. Membership is composed of musicians from all walks of life, ranging in age from high school to veteran members with 30-plus years of experience.
Director Crook states: “Join us for a few rehearsals and find out for yourself the fun of playing with the area community band. No fees or auditions are required. If you have past instrumental experience and would enjoy the opportunity once again to revive the skills, this is the opportunity.” Need an instrument to borrow? Contact Crook at (920) 563-8224.
This year’s concert dates include: June 15, June 29, July 13, July 27 and Aug. 10.
For more information visit www. Fort AtkinsonCommunityBand.org.
