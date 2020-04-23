The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s farmer market is set to open Saturday, May 9, in its usual location and time, but things will look and feel very different this year.
“Many of the things that we love about our market — connecting with friends and neighbors, listening to great music, engaging kids in fun art activities — are just not possible under the current Safer at Home mandate,” farmers market Manager Alisha Bade explained. “But we are an essential food service provider, and I believe our market is more important than ever because the dollars that are spent here on farm fresh produce and foods go right to the local vendors who made them. In a time when financial security is a real concern for many in our community, this is a hugely impactful decision that people can make when they choose where to buy their food.”
After working with the City of Fort Atkinson and checking with the Department of Health, the market will proceed with some new modifications. The intent is to mitigate exposure while still providing healthy food to residents.
The new safety guidelines include best practices, such as marking “X’s” on the ground so customers understand and comply with social distancing recommendations. Tent placements will be 10 feet apart from one another and there will be no food sampling or eating at the market.
Only vendors will be allowed to interact with their products, and everyone will be required to wear face coverings. Products must be individually bagged/wrapped by the vendor, and reusable bags temporarily will not be permitted.
For now, no dogs or pets will be allowed at the market.
“This is a real shift from the way the market normally operates,” Bade acknowledged. “It’s less relational and more transactional, but we’re doing all we can to make our market a positive experience for the vendors and their customers.”
Bade is encouraging shoppers to visit vendor websites or contact them early in the week to place their orders and pay in advance. The market will have a tent facing Milwaukee Avenue that will be used exclusively for curbside pickup, so those who ordered will not need to navigate the entire market to get their products.
At this time, only food vendors will be present.
The chamber canceled its April winter market, held each year at the Fort Atkinson Club on the lower level, due to space restrictions. An indoor market that serves hundreds of people, the space made it impossible to enforce the safety guidelines of social separation.
Traditionally, the summer market begins the first Saturday in May, but organizers are taking time to ensure they have covered all the precautions necessary for a successful market, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, from 8 a.m. until noon, in Market Square across from the U.S. Postal Service office in Fort Atkinson.
Bade is hoping to promote other aspects of the market virtually, by highlighting the musicians on the market’s YouTube channel, and creating “at home” art projects for children.
“It’s important that, as a community, we look out for each other,” she said.
The chamber encourages shopping from all the vendors to support local microbusinesses, including the art vendors, so a listing of vendors and their contact information will be made available on the farmers market website at www.fortchamber.com/-farmers-market.
Additional questions can be directed to the Fort Farmer Market manager at manager.fortfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.