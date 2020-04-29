A project in the works since 2018 is set to air virtually to the community via an online Facebook Premiere Party.
Tune in to Facebook on Friday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. to watch an early viewing of Fort Atkinson’s Discover Wisconsin episode.
A virtual invitation will be shared on the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, along with reminders of the air date. As part of the episode’s promotion, trivia questions about featured businesses and locations will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page during the weeks leading up to the virtual premiere and even during the half-hour episode.
A winner will be chosen randomly for each question to win a gift card from a local business.
Discover Wisconsin is the nation’s longest-running tourism show focused on showcasing Wisconsin’s treasures around the state.
Beginning in 2018, a Discover Wisconsin host and camera crew visited, interviewed and captured the beauty of Fort Atkinson. The goal of this episode was to highlight the wide variety of recreational opportunities available year-round, and the unique stories of the people behind the businesses and activities in Fort Atkinson.
“We are so excited to share the finished product of Fort Atkinson’s Discover Wisconsin episode,” said Fort Atkinson Chamber Tourism Manager Katie Carey. “I think the episode perfectly captures the essence of Fort Atkinson — the sense of community, the natural beauty and the hidden gems people might not know about. We are so thankful for all the community members and businesses who helped make this a possibility.”
Along with the episode, the partnership between Fort Atkinson and Discover Wisconsin will continue to drive tourism to this area through social media, blog posts, mentions on The Cabin podcast, and a to-be-announced giveaway.
Jefferson County as a whole has been getting quite a bit of publicity from Discover Wisconsin, since several area communities also have been featured this year.
Fort Atkinson’s episode will air widely to the public on Saturday, May 16.
For a listing of broadcast network times and channels, visit http://discoverwisconsin.com/broadcast-guide/. Discover Wisconsin episodes also can be streamed on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Smart TV, IOS and Android app.
The episode also will be available for viewing after the initial air date on the chamber’s website at https://fortchamber.com/.
To learn more, visit Discover Wisconsin’s website at http://discoverwisconsin.com/.
