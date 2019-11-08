MILWAUKEE — Mount Mary University and the Mount Mary Alumnae Association recognized Tanya Gross, Class of 1991, of West Allis, with the 2019 Madonna Medal for Community Service at the annual Awards Night celebration Oct. 4.
She is a 1987 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School.
Gross received the 2019 Madonna Medal for Community Service.
As a graduate of Mount Mary in fashion design/patternmaking, Gross has excelled in her profession for many years. What sets her apart from others is her deep desire to serve and give back to her community.
She was one of five outstanding alumnae honored at this event.
Gross received this award for her service in living out her Catholic faith through volunteering on service projects, serving as a youth ministry leader in her parish and the Archdiocese, and her work with a parish twinning project in Haiti, which she now co-leads.
Since 1960, the Madonna Medal has been awarded to Mount Mary University alumnae who demonstrate a longstanding commitment to their profession, volunteerism or service to the University or Alumnae Association. The presentation of the Madonna Medals celebrates not only the individual accomplishments of this year’s awardees, but all that Mount Mary alumnae can achieve.
At the event, Mount Mary also recognized the Burke Foundation, which has supported Mount Mary for 20 years, with the first-ever President’s Award of Distinction. The Burke Foundation has granted more than $20 million in scholarships and program support to provide access to education for marginalized young women in Milwaukee through the Grace Scholars Program, and to nurture a passion and commitment for social justice in devoted young women through the Caroline Scholars Program.
The Foundation also supported the Urban Education Fellows Program, which served to build teacher capacity in urban Milwaukee.
