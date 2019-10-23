The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 24th Annual Lighted Holiday Parade Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The parade is a chamber-sponsored event, coordinated by a parade committee and chaired by Marissa Weidenfeller of School District of Fort Atkinson. There will be 60 parade entries this year.
Please note that registration currently is closed as the parade has met its maximum limit.
The parade will include the following entries: American Legion Post 166, Atkinson Maintenance, Badger Bank, Books on Bikes, Butch’s High Lite Auto Body, Capputan, Cornerstone of Hope, Crown of Life Christian Academy, Cub Scouts, Double 3 Transportation, Inc., Driftskippers Snowmobile Club, Eby Family Dental, Fort Atkinson High School Blackhawk Marching Band, Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU), Festival Foods, FFA, Fishing Derby, Fort Atkinson Area Girl Scout Troops, Fort Atkinson Equestrian Team, Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation, School District of Fort Atkinson, Fort Atkinson High School Softball, Fort Atkinson Wrestling Club, Fort Youth Tackle, Gemuetlichkeit Days, Hebron Knights ATV Club and Homes for Independent Living.
Also, the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Jones Market, Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Klement Towing & Recovery LLC., Lady Blackhawks Youth Basketball, Fort Atkinson Lions Club and BASE driven by Yerges Moving and Storage, Lettsew K9 Foundation LLC., Madison Square Tanning, Mike Forester Real Estate Group, Mini Magic, Mueller & Son’s Quality Construction, NorthFit Creamery, Paddy’s Paws, Parks Tiger Martial Arts, Pick N Save, PremierBank, Rock River Bait Box, Rock River Dental, Rock River Free Clinic, Shopko Eye Care Center, Soup’s On, St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Pre-School, St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Teen Day Radio, Tuttle’s Hometown Pharmacy, The Unity Project, W & A Distribution Services, Inc., and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The parade starts sharply at 5:30 p.m. from Milwaukee Avenue and travels through downtown Fort Atkinson on Main Street, ending at Festival Foods on Madison Avenue. All floats will be lighted, and many will feature holiday music.
Immediately following the parade, stop by the municipal building to vote for your favorite chili at the 20th Annual Chili Cook-Off to support the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, and have your photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Show your community spirit on Nov. 9 at the Fort Atkinson Holiday Parade to kick off the holiday season!
For more info, contact the Fort Atkinson Chamber e at (920) 563-3210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.