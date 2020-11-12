When something or someone is different, apprehension often follows. That can be especially true for young children when they see something they do not understand or perceive as scary.
This sometimes is the case with diabetes. Youngsters might not understand why a classmate often is snacking when others are told to avoid eating in class, or why they can leave the classroom when others remain in their seats.
These actions might be seen as favoritism toward the child if other students are not aware of his or her health issues. Learning about diabetes is key to understanding the behavior of a diabetic child.
A parent, Kim Gosselin, had a son with diabetes and was concerned about how other students were treating him because of his condition. She wanted to help her son be accepted by his classmates in school and to provide a resource to other parents, teachers and students.
The result was the book “Taking Diabetes to School.” This book initially was published in 1998 with the third edition recently released; it ties in well with World Diabetes Day, Nov. 14.
Diabetes is one of the focus areas of Lions Club International. The Fort Atkinson Lions Club donated a “Taking Diabetes to School” book to each of the Fort Atkinson public and private elementary schools for their libraries.
The hope is that teachers will utilize the book to talk about diabetes to inform students about the condition, and to assure them that students with diabetes are students who still can enjoy regular classroom activities, but must take a few extra measures to remain healthy.
Tips
The following are 10 tips for teachers the book details:
• Every child living with diabetes is different.
• Don’t draw unnecessary attention to your student’s condition.
• Provide inconspicuous and gentle reminders (concerning eating regularly).
• Don’t put a label on the student.
• Don’t sympathize; empathize.
• Always be prepared.
• Use the buddy system (if a diabetic child needs medical attention, send a trusted classmate with them to the nurse).
• Allow unrestricted bathroom breaks.
• Be patient.
• Keep the lines of communication open.
Diabetes is a disease that affects 463 million people worldwide. It can lead to serious health issues affecting the heart and blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, nerves and teeth.
In most high-income countries, diabetes is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation. It is expected to affect 629 million adults by the year 2045.
Wisconsin Lions Foundation and their partners have created a comprehensive diabetes education program for Lions to use in building awareness and educating the public, patients with diabetes, families of those with diabetes, and health professionals — to encourage early detection, improve control of diabetes and reduce the potential complications for those with diabetes.
Starting Nov. 11 through Nov. 25, doorhangers will be distributed throughout Fort Atkinson neighborhoods to raise awareness of diabetes. The reason diabetes is of interest to Lions is because of its close association with blindness, another global cause for Lions around the world.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives, and strengthened communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. The organization’s motto is “We Serve.”
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson,
https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub or call the club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005; for Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
