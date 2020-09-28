The Fort Atkinson Lions Club had its first club meeting in six months on Monday, Sept.14, at the Wisconservation Clubhouse.
More than 50 members attended and had the chance to visit with other members after a long hiatus.
In place of a formal meeting, they simply had a meal, presented the past president’s plaque, and heard wonderful stories during “Happy Bucks,” like weddings, birthdays and new births.
The next Lions Club meeting was on Monday, Sept. 28. The second meeting of September always is “Guest Night” where those interested in learning about the organization can come and have a Lions experience.
For community members who do not know a Lion, contact Past President Lion John Anderson at (920) 723-0490 for more information and join the gathering.
The twice-monthly meetings are held in the American Legion Dugout banquet hall. During this pandemic, chairs will be spaced to give each person a safe area to eat and converse with others.
After the hot meal, a short business meeting will be held. Typically, a guest speaker would address the group, sharing information about community projects, area initiatives or Fort Atkinson area updates.
However, for guest night, background on the 100-year old Lions organization and the projects the Fort Atkinson Lions Club is involved in, as well as the projects the club supports will be shared.
Every day, every way, Lions are investing their time, talents and resources in the communities where they live, work and serve.
Lions believe there is no challenge that cannot be overcome when they unite for good.
Lions Club International is encouraging membership with a special promotion in 2020. Through the end of 2020, Lions entrance fees are being waived. It’s a great time to become a Lion!
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson, https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub, or call the Club’s membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005.
For Lions Clubs International information, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
