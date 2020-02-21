Fort Atkinson Middle School had 12 eighth-graders participate at Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Regionals competition at Menomonee Falls on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The chapter placed second in the overall competitions. The students competed in two events: a written and a performance event.
The competing students were as follows:
Elizabeth Adelmeyer: Business Etiquette (8) and Issues in Society Team (4).
Ellie Christianson: Business Etiquette and Issues in Society Team (4).
Meredyth Cluver: Parliamentary Procedure (7) and Issues in Society Team (4).
Mikayla Cropp: Business Ethics (3) and Desktop Publishing Team (2).
Georgia Diagne: Digital Citizenship and Computer Slideshow Team 2 (1).
Leah Kincaid: Business Etiquette (5) and FBLA Creed speaking Team (2).
Jackson Leibman: Business Math (6) and Computer Slideshow Team 1 (2).
Alex Lembrich: Business Math and Elevator Speech (2).
Abbey Michalak: Career Exploration (1) and Computer Slideshow Team 1 (2).
Nora Nelson: Digital Citizenship (4) and Computer Slideshow Team 2 (1).
Maren Selle: Business Ethics (1) and FBLA Creed speaking Team (2).
Ashlyn Wadsworth: Parliamentary Procedure (5) and Desktop Publishing Team (2).
Advisors: Deborah Sykes and Tasha Baker.
The eighth grade Computer Business Concepts and Career classes also had speakers from area businesses talking about the use of credit, debit and cash. Speakers were: Tracey Carlson, Badger Bank; Whitney Townsend, FCCU; Marissa Weidenfeller, School District of Fort Atkinson.
Students learned about how a credit card works, terminology, credit scores, comparing credit cards using different scenarios, and used an online activity to evaluate their new understanding of credit cards.
