Friday, Oct. 11
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event and handled two confidential sexual assault complaints.
12:28 a.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson man was arrested in the 700 block of James Place for operating while intoxicated, second offense.
3:42 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that her neighbors were being loud and yelling. When an officer arrived, everything was quiet and the officer was not able to contact the neighbors. The officer will follow up later.
7:37 a.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident with no injuries or road blockage at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue involving two Fort Atkinson females — a 17-year-old and a 47-year-old.
9:30 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Grove Street wished to have information about a restraining order documented.
10:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:51 a.m.: An officer spoke with a student from Purdy School in the 700 block of South Main Street about their not wanting to be at school.
11:09 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate two dogs observed running at large in the 200 block of Robert Street after one of the dogs was struck by a vehicle.
11:40 a.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication after being found locked inside the public restrooms in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. He was transported to Fort HealthCare to be cleared medically and then provided a ride to a motel.
12:59 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any reportedly suspicious individuals or problems in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue following a complaint from a neighbor.
2:01 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue wished to have information about a restraining order documented.
2:40 p.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater man was cited for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets involving another vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
3:30 p.m.: An officer spoke with a parent at Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street about a child custody issue. The officer will complete follow-up when the court paperwork is completed.
3:55 p.m.: A 33-year-old Edgar woman was stopped at the Main Street bridge for driving a vehicle without a license plate. The woman recently had purchased the vehicle and was on her way home.
4:39 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Madison Avenue wished to have information documented about a package that was delivered open, but nothing appeared to be missing.
6:25 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was warned for driving left of center in the 1600 block of Doris Drive and advised of a traffic complaint from another driver about his driving. The information was shared with the owner of the vehicle.
9:50 p.m.: A parent from Peterson Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report their son as missing. The son turned up while the parent was speaking with an officer.
10:52 p.m.: An officer warned residents in the 300 block of Monroe Street about using flammables on a fire in violation of the city’s fire code after a neighbor complained that they were pouring gas on a fire during windy conditions.
