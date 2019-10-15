Monday, Oct. 14
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, fingerprinted two individuals at their request, participated in two community policing events and performed five crime-prevention services.
12:12 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed someone in Barrie Park in the 200 block of Robert Street and moved them along.
1:43 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Lucile Street.
3:11 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 800 block of Van Buren Street.
5:20 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance, expired vehicle registration and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
6:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:10 a.m.: An officer checked a vehicle that appeared to have rolled into a building in the 1300 block of North High Street. There was no damage to the vehicle or the building. The driver of the vehicle was having trouble walking and wanted to be closer to the building. The building owner was OK with the situation for today.
7:33 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for failing to stop at a stop sign.
8:24 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary in the 500 block of Nikki Lane.
9:05 a.m.: Someone found a hypodermic needle in the 1100 block of South Main Street. An officer checked it out and found it had not been used and was safe to dispose of.
9:07 a.m.: An officer followed two high school students with a disabled vehicle from the intersection of Ila Street and Ramesh Avenue to Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
12:44 p.m.: A 71-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 62-year-old Cambridge man.
4:10 p.m.: A 57-year-old Watertown woman was cited in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue for driving left of center and a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. The woman also struck two parked cars owned by a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Fort Atkinson. The two offending vehicles were removed by Klement Towing and the accident was state-reportable.
4:37 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 800 block of Van Buren Street and they were fine.
4:45 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping following an incident in the 300 block of Rogers Street. After being booked, she was released.
5:54 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a piano in the street in the 300 block of Hillside Drive. The homeowner thought bulk pickup was this week, but was advised that it is next week. The homeowner will return the piano to the house and put it out next week.
6:32 p.m.: A resident from near Jamesway and Lakeview Drive went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about a situation that occurred the previous evening.
6:53 p.m.: A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was warned for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance in the 100 block of East Cramer Street.
11:10 p.m.: A 16-year-old youth from Peterson Street, reported as a runaway, returned home after being out with a friend. Another 16-year-old was warned for curfew.
11:33 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct following a complaint from the bar that he was refusing to leave the establishment. After being booked, he was released to a responsible party.
