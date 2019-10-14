Sunday, Oct. 13
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call and administered two preliminary breath tests.
12:05 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 100 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, and cited for open intoxicants in motor vehicle. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
12:53 a.m.: An officer spoke with an individual after receiving a complaint from another person from the 300 block of Rogers Street that the other person had been sending them harassing text messages. The individual admitted to sending the message and the officer advised that person to stop all contact with the other person.
3:18 a.m.: An alarm from Advance Auto Parts in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue was called in, but officers found that the building was secure. Keyholders were called but unable to be reached. An officer will follow up later.
5:17 a.m.: Someone from the City of Fort Atkinson reported that someone who was expected at their office was not there. An officer located the person’s vehicle which was unoccupied and apprised the city employee. The city employee called back later to report that the person had been located and everything was fine.
8:25 a.m.: A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove a large tree branch from the 600 block of Short Street after an officer moved it from blocking the sidewalk.
1:44 p.m.: An employee reporting a gas drive-off from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue was able to provide a vehicle description and license plate number. The vehicle was located and the driver returned to pay for the fuel.
3 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle was issued to a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets.
3:06 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit transported a man from the 100 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:14 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of South Third Street East reported that a neighbor was outside causing a disturbance. An officer spoke with both individuals and a family member of the neighbor was notified of the situation. They will follow up with the neighbor.
4:13 p.m.: An employee of Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported a gas drive-off by a 30-year-old Cottage Grove man. An officer spoke with the man who thought that his credit card had gone through. He was able to pay over the telephone with the credit card.
4:59 p.m.: An officer located a 69-year-old Greenville, S.C. woman in the 300 block of South Main Street at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office which was working on a suspicious vehicle complaint. The officer stood by until a Jefferson County deputy arrived.
5:55 p.m.: The Janesville Police Department asked that an officer check the 1200 block of Gerald Court for a vehicle whose owner they were hoping to locate and contact. An officer checked but was unable to locate the vehicle.
6:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Armenia Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:05 p.m.: Someone from Gail Place went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about child custody issues.
11:08 p.m.: Someone from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about a landlord/tenant issue documented.
11:29 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the first block of Madison Avenue.
