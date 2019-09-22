Thursday, Sept. 19
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in four community policing events, performed 10 crime-prevention services, prepared three nuisance abatement complaints and handled two confidential incidents.
1:22 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective registration lamp.
1:25 a.m.: A woman from the 1400 block of South Main Street reported hearing suspicious knocking in the area. Officers were unable to identify any reason for the sounds but the woman learned that it was coming from another resident.
2:16 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and failing to maintain control of vehicle. Charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
5:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:17 a.m.: An officer followed up on a welfare check of someone slumped over the steering wheel of their vehicle in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue. The person pulled over for a nap on their way home from a casino.
8:07 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Highland Avenue.
10:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 600 block of Jones Avenue.
10:41 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone near Riverside and Sinnissippi drives, and they were fine.
11:29 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
12:28 p.m.: Someone complained about parking in the 1600 block of Metha Lane causing a bottleneck for traffic. An officer checked and there were no parking issues then. The signs about which the caller was concerned still were posted.
1:18 p.m.: A driver was issued a 15-day correction notice and a written warning for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail.
3:24 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have an officer sign off on a written warning. An officer signed.
4:16 p.m.: Someone complained about a dog left in a vehicle near Ralph and North High streets, but the vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
4:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:58 p.m.: Someone reported a small boy taking things from bikes that were parked by the Dwight Foster Public Library in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue. An officer spoke with the boy and his mother about his taking things that do not belong to him.
5:43 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog in the 600 block of Grove Street following a complaint about barking.
6:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:29 p.m.: Officers were asked to check on a suspicious person in Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:40 p.m.: A complaint about dogs barking near South Sixth and Grant streets was unable to be substantiated.
8:52 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up with a person from the 1000 block of East Street after they reported being bitten by a cat.
10:51 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement department in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.