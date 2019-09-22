Wednesday, Sept. 18
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on three alarms and two 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in one community policing event and performed six crime-prevention services.
12:08 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for speeding and driving without insurance.
12:34 a.m.: A 19-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.
1:20 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and found three individuals who just were waiting for a friend.
3:13 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a suspicious person in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue and found it was an employee.
5:51 a.m.: A 39-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and warned for red light violation.
6:32 a.m.: Someone reported a traffic incident in the 400 block of Rogers Street.
8:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:29 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on a child who has been truant from school for some time.
10:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:20 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that an unknown person was using her Social Security number.
3:14 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report a traffic complaint.
4:05 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from a woman from the 400 block of Rogers Street who reported that someone keeps coming to her home and moving things around.
4:07 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of illegal dumping in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.
9:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
10:44 p.m.: An officer checked a report of suspicious individuals walking with flashlights in the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue. They were walking home from work and everything was fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.