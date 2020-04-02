Wednesday, April 1
Officers followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
10:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:01 a.m.: Officers mediated a property line dispute between neighbors in the 900 block of Peterson Street.
12:03 p.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
1:09 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman who appeared to be having trouble walking in the 500 block of Rogers Street. The woman lived in the area and reported that she was fine.
1:31 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Rogers Street borrowed the live trap from the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
2:41 p.m.: Following a complaint, an officer located a motorist reportedly driving recklessly in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. There was damage to the vehicle and the officer spoke to the driver about the incident. The driver legally parked the vehicle and was warned.
2:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:07 p.m.: An officer assisted in capturing some dogs running at large in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
4:35 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a driver in the 300 block of North High Street who was thought to be impaired. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified.
7:03 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Public Works Department was notified of a sewer backup in the 500 block of Maple Street.
8:35 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of damage to property in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
10:05 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Foster Street was placed on the briefing board.
10:54 p.m.: An 18-year-old male was cited for possession of marijuana and a 17-year-old male, both of Fort Atkinson, will have a Jefferson County District Attorney’s Review for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct forwarded on his behalf following a complaint about a disturbance in the 200 block of Adams Street.
