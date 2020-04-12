Friday, April 10
Officers followed up on one 911 call and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
1:50 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Robert Street and Jefferson County Human Services was called for follow-up.
8:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:26 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Grove Street requested information about child custody and parent rights.
3:51 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 800 block of Riverside Drive and he was fine.
4:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
4:37 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported a fraud incident.
6:10 p.m.: Officers checked the fort at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street following a complaint of someone staying there, but no one was located.
6:14 p.m.: A parent went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West to speak with an officer about a child custody issue.
7:04 p.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street called about an intoxicated friend who left her home. An officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the friend.
7:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:28 p.m.: Several calls were made reporting a group of youths congregating in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. They would disperse when an officer arrived, then get back together after the officer left. The lot was cleared later in the evening.
7:57 p.m.: An officer secured the gate to the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
8:32 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a child in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive and the child was fine.
9:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
11:32 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a backyard fire in the 400 block of Madison Avenue and everything was fine. The fire was contained and in compliance with the fire ordinance.
