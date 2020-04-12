Saturday, April 11
Officers followed up on one alarm, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential complaint.
2:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Maple Street about a noisy neighbor. The noise stopped during their conversation and the resident would call back if needed.
9:08 a.m.: A resident reported a dog without a collar running at large near West Blackhawk Drive and West Cramer Street. An officer located the dog and the Humane Society of Jefferson County was called. While the Humane Society staff was there, the dog’s owner showed up. The owner was warned for having a dog running at large.
11:10 a.m.: A complaint about loud music in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue was determined to be unfounded.
11:58 a.m.: An officer checked on a complaint of a vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue with its windows covered with garbage bags. The owner was napping before going to work.
1:21 p.m.: An 18-year-old male was taken into custody from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and cited for disorderly conduct following a complaint that he was causing a disturbance. An officer gave him a ride back to his home.
1:36 p.m.: Someone reported finding a Walgreen’s shopping cart between two buildings in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The manager at Walgreen’s was contacted and employees arranged to retrieve it.
2:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:28 p.m.: A request for a welfare check in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive was canceled when a son was able to make telephone contact with his father after his father’s medical alert alarm was activated.
4:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:41 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for burning leaves in the 600 block of Monroe Street.
6:11 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for dogs running at large in the 1200 block of Monroe Street. The man gathered his dogs and took them home.
7:37 p.m.: A man reported that he had picked up a bed from the 1000 block of East Street at the request of his son, but it fell off his truck on his way to his son’s. The bed later was found and returned.
7:58 p.m.: An officer resolved an issue over the ownership of property in the 1000 block of East Street.
