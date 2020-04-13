Sunday, April 12
Officers performed two crime-prevention services.
1:51 a.m.: Someone reported a suspicious person with a flashlight near Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue. An officer located a person checking on an opossum. The opossum was sick and the officer shot it.
4:23 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:46 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Riverside Drive reported suspicious individuals with flashlights near the river. An officer was unable to substantiate the claim.
5:35 a.m.: Officers were unable to corroborate a report of a suspicious person in the 1100 block of East Street.
7:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:06 p.m.: Officers checked a report of suspicious persons outside of a building in the 500 block of Nadig Court that has a history of problems with vandalism. The officers spoke with the individuals who were out for a walk and were checking out the building thinking it was abandoned. The individuals were moved along.
5:13 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Monroe Street, but the report was unable to be confirmed. There were no issues requiring any assistance.
5:43 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nadig Court reported that a neighbor from a group home walked away with their trash can. The resident retrieved the trash can, then called back to make sure the incident was documented.
9 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of Peterson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
