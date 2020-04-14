Monday, April 13
Officers followed up on three 911 calls and performed two crime-prevention services.
7:37 a.m.: Information about damage at McDonald’s in the 200 block of South Main Street was documented.
7:57 a.m.: A person who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West was given a ride home.
9:23 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman who was refusing to leave the Fort Community Credit Union building in the 800 block of Madison Avenue. She was insistent upon conducting business on her terms and she was accommodated.
9:32 a.m.: A man from the 900 block of Grove Street reported that his son purchased items using the father’s debit card without his consent. An officer provided options to the father.
1 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
1:02 p.m.: A group home resident from the first block of East Sherman Avenue asked for assistance getting her debit card returned to her. She was advised that she would need to work it out with her case worker as the case worker monitors her financial resources.
1:42 p.m.: A woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street reported issues with her property at her former residence. She was advised about her options.
1:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:49 p.m.: Information about a nonreportable traffic accident at the Robert Street bridge was documented.
2:28 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of wood burning in the 600 block of Monroe Street but was unable to confirm any fires.
2:43 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Adams Street.
3:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
5:06 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to an automatic fire alarm in the 300 block of North Main Street.
9:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a baby from the 1200 block of Arndt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.