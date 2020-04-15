Tuesday, April 14
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
2:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Walton Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:44 a.m.: Officers consoled a child in the 400 block of East Street who was out of control.
10:44 a.m.: Information about a damaged window in the 500 block of East Street was documented.
11:52 a.m.: Someone reported staff throwing water out of a building in the 100 block of North Main Street. An officer checked and there only was a miniscule amount of water that was not causing any issues.
1:46 p.m.: A disabled vehicle in the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street was removed by Klement Towing.
1:49 p.m.: A resident from N6200 Banker Road wished to have information about a family issue documented.
2:27 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Linden Street reported being threatened. It was an attempted email scam, but the caller was not out any money. The information was documented.
3:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard.
3:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
3:23 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Clarence Street wished to have information about a fraudulent email documented.
3:50 p.m.: A resident reported seeing juveniles with spraypaint cans at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. An officer checked the area but found neither juveniles nor any damage from paint or other vandalism.
3:56 p.m.: A group home resident from the 500 block of Nikki Lane reported being punched by a housemate. An officer spoke with the individuals involved and wrote a report to be referred to Jefferson County Human Services.
4:02 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a reported gas drive-off from Handy Pantry in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:15 p.m.: Three teens, ages 17 to 19, were warned in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street for loitering and violating the emergency order prohibiting people from congregating in parking lots.
5:23 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street for loitering as he had returned there after being warned for loitering and violating the emergency order prohibiting people from congregating in the parking lots as documented in the previous entry.
5:23 p.m.: A domestic abuse review report will be sent to the District Attorney’s office for a disturbance involving a 38-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man in the 400 block of East Street.
6:37 p.m.: Another domestic incident involving the couple from the 400 block of East Street that occurred on April 10 will be added to the domestic abuse review report for the District Attorney’s office.
7:32 p.m.: Information about problems between neighbors in the 100 block of Spry Avenue was documented.
