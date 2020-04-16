Wednesday, April 15
2:20 a.m.: Someone from the first block of South Water Street West wished to have information documented.
7:30 a.m.: A 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old male, both of Fort Atkinson, were cited at the intersection of Mielke Drive and Commerce Parkway for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:28 a.m.: An officer stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital with a patient until a Jefferson Police Department officer arrived.
9:15 a.m.: An officer spoke with two neighbors in the 100 block of Spry Avenue about harassment.
10:02 a.m.: A person who made note of a newspaper article about social distancing reported two people too close together at a picnic table in the parking lot in the 1000 block of East Street. An officer checked on the individuals and they were practicing appropriate social distancing behavior.
12:49 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Riverside Drive reported a vehicle parked on the property that did not belong there. An officer spoke with the driver and moved them along.
12:56 p.m.: An officer will follow up on a report of suspicious notes left on a door at Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street.
1:18 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services was called to help a family on Harrison Street with a 14-year-old juvenile who was out of control. An officer helped to calm the youth.
2:44 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
6:04 p.m.: A resident from an apartment complex in the 600 block of Reena Avenue complained about her upstairs neighbor who stomps through her apartment and yells at her dog. The caller was advised to speak with the apartment manager.
6:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:39 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a prowler reportedly on South Street. A request for extra patrol in the area was placed on the briefing board.
10:14 p.m.: Someone reported that some youths moved orange cones from the sidewalk construction at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue and placed them across Robert Street. An officer removed the cones from the road.
11:37 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard. The driver just was sitting there listening to music and was moved along.
