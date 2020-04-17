Thursday, April 16
8:56 a.m.: Information about a civil incident between a tenant and landlord in the 200 block of South Water Street East was documented.
9:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:46 a.m.: Officers assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a traffic stop in the first block of East Sherman Avenue.
11:01 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a violation of a restraining order as reported by a resident from the first block of Lucile Street.
12:15 p.m.: A 39-year-old Beloit man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:35 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and possession of drugs. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was with her was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:42 p.m.: Information about a harassment incident from a resident in the 600 block of Adams Street was documented.
1:45 p.m.: A national tornado test was completed successfully.
2:03 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a traffic stop at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street.
2:24 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 200 block of Jefferson Street with a search warrant.
3:45 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of North Main Street was put on the briefing board.
4:25 p.m.: Information about suspicious activity in the first block of Rankin Street was documented.
7:34 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1000 block of South Main Street was placed on the briefing board.
7:43 p.m.: Someone complained about traffic at Frostie Freeze in the 200 block of Madison Avenue, but an officer found no problems.
10:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:38 p.m.: An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of Messmer Street.
