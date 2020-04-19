Friday, April 17
Officers followed up on three 911 calls.
9:10 a.m.: A father and son from the 700 block of Janette Street were warned following a confrontation between the two.
9:20 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1300 block of North High Street was placed on the briefing board.
9:23 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 500 block of Oak Street for a small grass fire.
9:33 a.m.: A neighbor complained about a vehicle that had been parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Riverside Drive for a couple of years without being moved. A nuisance abatement complaint letter was written and an officer will follow up.
10:25 a.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a resident in the 500 block of Highland Avenue. An officer will follow up.
12:03 p.m.: A dog reportedly running at large in the 300 block of South High Street was picked up by an officer. The dog had no tags or collar. The dog was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was picked up by the Humane Society of Jefferson County. The dog owner called shortly thereafter and was advised of the dog’s location and the animal ordinance.
12:11 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any youths on playground equipment at Arrowhead Village Park following a complaint from a neighbor that people are there every day.
12:52 p.m.: Information about a civil issue involving a stimulus check was documented for a resident from the 200 block of Grant Street.
1:49 p.m.: Information about a fraud from a resident from the 500 block of Robert Street was documented.
2:29 p.m.: Someone reported youths on the playground equipment at Jones Park near Park and Grove streets.
4:16 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street and the person was fine.
4:28 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by in the 400 block of Washington Street while the Dane County Sheriff’s Office spoke with an individual there.
4:52 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 200 block of Robert Street and he was transported for detox services.
5:07 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue.
6:28 p.m.: Officers spoke with several individuals near West Sherman Avenue and Riverside Drive when some of them got into a snit over whether bicycles were allowed on sidewalks. The officer explained the ordinance to all the individuals there.
7:38 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to an automatic fire alarm in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
7:40 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street reported smelling marijuana in the building. An officer was unable to contact anyone and was unable to confirm an odor of marijuana.
8:06 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street.
8:11 p.m.: Someone reported several individuals playing ball at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. They asked the individuals to move along and they refused. An officer checked and found that they were maintaining safe distances and no further action was warranted.
9:57 p.m.: Someone reported that construction area cones were moved to block the street near Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue. An officer returned the cones to their proper place.
