Saturday, April 18
Officers followed up on one fire alarm and three 911 calls.
1:29 a.m.: A 32-year-old Watertown man was arrested in the 1000 block of Monroe Street for disorderly conduct from intoxication and damage to property. He was released to a responsible party.
3:28 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in searching for a person in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue, but the person was unable to be located.
3:55 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street requested help from an officer in removing her ex-husband from her residence. He left prior to an officer’s arrival, then flagged down an officer and was given a ride to a gas station to wait for a ride.
8:27 a.m.: An officer shot a sick animal in the 300 block of Linden Street following a call from a resident there.
9:14 a.m.: An officer stood by without incident for a child custody exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
12:46 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of branches falling off the back of a truck at the Robert Street bridge. The branches had been removed from the street when the officer arrived.
12:55 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit transported a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:12 p.m.: Someone reported a wire swinging from a pole in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue. It had been loose for a number of years, but an officer secured the wire to a post.
1:19 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a possible water main break in the 1200 block of Butler Drive. There was no water flow at the time the officer checked, but a message was left for the Fort Atkinson Water Department.
3:43 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
4:08 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 700 block of South Main Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
4:11 p.m.: An officer picked up debris that was left in the road in the 100 block of Jackson Street.
5:12 p.m.: The owner of a dog running at large in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive was located and the dog was returned to the owner.
7:28 p.m.: An officer spoke with a family on the football field at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. They were fine and were abiding by the safe distancing recommendations.
10:21 p.m.: Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was passed along to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department staff.
10:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 500 block of Maple Street who signed a no consent form for stolen property and then called back shortly thereafter to report that she found the property she thought was stolen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.