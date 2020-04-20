Sunday, April 19
Officers followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident following a welfare check.
12:52 a.m.: An officer removed pedestrian walking signs from the lane of traffic at the intersection of Roosevelt Street and West Sherman Avenue and returned them to their original place.
6:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:46 a.m.: Someone reported a hit-and-run accident that occurred during the night. A speed limit sign in the 700 block of North Main Street was struck. An officer will complete a nonreportable accident form for the incident and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified that the sign needs to be repaired.
9:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:39 a.m.: An officer was asked to assist a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a suicidal patient at Fort Memorial Hospital. Another deputy arrived shortly before the officer and the request for an officer’s help was canceled.
12:06 p.m.: Someone wished to have information about a suspicious incident in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard documented.
2:19 p.m.: A male reported that his aunt had kicked him out of her vehicle following an argument. An officer spoke with the individuals and learned that the male was having attitude issues. He was at his home and calming.
2:41 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 100 block of South Main Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. A Jefferson County District Attorney’s request for review for domestic abuse/disorderly conducted will be prepared. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:59 p.m.: The Madison Police Department requested assistance in locating an individual in the 400 block of Washington Street, but the person was not found.
5:39 p.m.: Someone reported a group of individuals at a residence in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
6:14 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate three males who reportedly were riding a motor scooter on the road in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
8:08 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a resident in the 1600 block of Farmco Lane, but the person could not be located. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also was advised.
9:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with a parent in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane about parenting issues.
