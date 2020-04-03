Thursday, April 2
Officers followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled two confidential incidents.
12:18 a.m.: Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle chase in the 800 block of Hackbarth Road.
12:34 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of an intoxicated woman in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court. Jefferson County Human Services was advised and arranged for her to stay with her family.
1:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of East Highland Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:12 a.m.: A citation was issued to someone in the 200 block of Adams Street for an incident that occurred earlier in the evening.
2:16 a.m.: Someone reported a stolen vehicle from the 1000 block of South Main Street and an officer wrote a report.
9:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Badger Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:41 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue and he was fine.
12:57 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 800 block of Monroe Street of a possible fraud.
1:54 p.m.: No citations were issued to a 54-year-old male driver of an Advanced Disposal truck that downed some cable lines in the 100 block of Park Street. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed. We Energies and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department repaired the lines.
3:09 p.m.: Someone from the 500 block of Grove Street wished to have information about a harassment incident documented.
3:46 p.m.: A man at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets who was holding a political sign with a profanity on it was warned that he would be issued a citation for disorderly conduct if he failed to remove the profanity from the sign.
3:47 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a young girl riding a four-wheeler in the parking lot in the 800 block of South Main Street. There were a couple of youths who were on private property. The officer advised them to stay out of the street and a parent was advised as well.
5:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with two women in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint about a disturbance. The two were arguing but there was no physical contact. They were advised and agreed to stay away from each other.
5:51 p.m.: An officer stood by for a man in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue while he retrieved his belongings.
5:54 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 200 block of South Water Street East and he was fine.
6:15 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1500 block of Lena Lane was warned for violating a burning ordinance.
6:25 p.m.: A request for an officer from a woman from the 800 block of Van Buren Street who was concerned about a potential confrontation with her sister was canceled when the woman’s sister left the residence without incident.
7 p.m.: An officer checked on a group of individuals at the clubhouse at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street following a complaint about a fire. They assured the officer the fire would be extinguished properly when they left. The officer checked later and the people were true to their word.
7:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:11 p.m.: A mother from the 1100 block of Talcott Street asked that an officer speak with her child about the child’s use of the mother’s credit card without her permission. The officer spoke with the youth.
8:14 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Peterson Street reported theft of a prescription medication.
9:17 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned in the 500 block of Robert Street for loud music coming from their vehicle.
