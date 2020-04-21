Monday, April 20
2:25 a.m.: An officer removed cones that were blocking the road at the intersection of Harriette and Roosevelt streets and returned them to their proper place.
8:48 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of South Main Street about a complaint related to misuse/theft of personal information.
10:12 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person on South Street who reported a hit-and-run accident that occurred over the weekend. The accident is state reportable and an accident report will be completed.
10:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:29 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Washington Street wished to have information documented.
1:33 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
1:51 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Rogers Street wished to have information documented.
2:25 p.m.: An officer spoke with a tenant and the owner/manager of a property in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who were having a disagreement about cleaning a room.
2:27 p.m.: Two drivers were warned for disorderly conduct when they each complained about the other’s driving near Madison and Reena avenues.
2:41 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
3:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:32 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Doris Drive reported a theft of their credit card.
5:06 p.m.: An officer stood by for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital until a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy could respond to transfer her for an emergency detention.
5:31 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 40-year-old man in the 400 block of Madison Avenue observed ranting while pacing back and forth outside and ripping his shirt. He was angry with his wife about some joint property they owned. He had calmed and did not wish any assistance.
5:42 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man reportedly riding a dirt bike back and forth on a one-way street in the 500 block of South High Street with a young girl passenger, neither of whom was wearing a helmet.
5:54 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a woman at the Robert Street bridge who appeared to be upset. A description of the woman was provided.
6:42 p.m.: A report of a domestic incident in the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard between a 27-year-man and a 26-year-old woman will be followed up with a Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report.
7:36 p.m.: A 67-year-old intoxicated homeless man was cited in the 200 block of Robert Street for disorderly conduct/public urination and was moved along.
8:40 p.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue who was advised of a complaint about her music being too loud agreed to turn down the volume.
8:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:21 p.m.: An officer removed a large umbrella from the road in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
