Tuesday, April 21
Officers prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a vehicle parked in a parking lot.
12:07 a.m.: An officer secured the gate at the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
1:56 a.m.: An officer checked the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue after witnessing two juveniles running, but they were nowhere to be found.
2:16 a.m.: An officer provided a ride for a man from the 200 block of North Main Street to a hotel for the night.
2:55 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate two people whom the officer saw at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Street.
3:52 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Robert Street.
5 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:27 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any one of a group of individuals reportedly playing basketball at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
4:56 p.m.: A 43-year-old man was warned at the intersection of Grove and Park streets for disorderly conduct after having a loud and profane conversation over the telephone while small children in the area were being released from their daycare program.
6:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:07 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from a woman from the 400 block of South Fourth Street East that she was being harassed by her mother on social media.
8:46 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated man who reportedly had been loitering in front of Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.