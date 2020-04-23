Wednesday, April 22
2:15 a.m.: A woman from the 900 block of Monroe Street reported that she observed three teenagers walking around the area carrying her lawnchair. Officers were unable to locate anyone and a theft report was created.
5:25 a.m.: An officer removed a dead deer from the roadway at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road.
9:48 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive reported that someone knocked on her door. It was a maintenance person.
11:03 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
3:12 p.m.: A report of a howling dog in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue was documented.
2:55 p.m.: No action was taken on a complaint of a vehicle being parked for more than 48 hours in the first block of Elm Street because of the “Stay at Home” order.
2:58 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue and she was fine.
3 p.m.: No action was taken on a complaint of a vehicle being parked over 48 hours in the first block of Elm Street because of the “Stay at Home” order.
7:07 p.m.: Officers checked on a woman from the 400 block of Zida Street who dialed 911 asking to speak with her therapist and was disconnected. The woman had no thoughts of harming herself and will contact her therapist at Jefferson County Human Services. A family member was there and will assist her.
7:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
8:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:58 p.m.: A man from the 100 block of North Main Street reported another man banging on his door and ringing his doorbell. Officers located a man who was issued a citation for disorderly conduct/intoxication.
11:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:28 p.m. An officer reported to the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital to assist with detox services for a patient. A Jefferson County deputy transported the patient to a detox facility.
11:48 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked a vehicle in the first Madison Avenue on which the alarm was activated. A keyholder was contacted and ceased the alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.