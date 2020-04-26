Thursday, April 23
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls and performed one crime-prevention service.
3:25 a.m.: Officers on patrol in the 200 block of North Main Street checked on a man and warned him for disorderly conduct/intoxication.
7:44 a.m.: A driver was warned for having blue lights on a non-police vehicle at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street.
8:38 a.m.: A business reported that a homeless man had left some items at their place in the 200 block of North Main Street. They did not know what to do with them and they did not want the person returning. An officer returned the items to the man and advised him of the business’ wishes.
8:48 a.m.: An officer spoke with a group home employee about issues with a resident in the first block of East Sherman Avenue. The staff will take care of the situation.
9:11 a.m.: Officers were advised of obscenities scrawled on the sidewalk at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Council Street. The words were removed.
9:36 a.m.: A mother from Riverside Drive requested assistance with her son who was acting up. The boy had calmed prior to an officer’s arrival.
10:31 a.m.: A semi on property in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was moved along as the vehicle had not been permitted to be there.
1 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report of harassment from someone in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
1:23 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and they were fine.
2:44 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that a package was stolen, but the package later was located.
3:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:46 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and wished to have information documented.
5:08 p.m.: An officer spoke with a boy from Grove Street when he reported being punished for swearing at his mother.
5:28 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a young child on Zida Street and the child was fine.
7:41 p.m.: A 67-year-old homeless man was moved along after loitering behind a business in the 100 block of North Main Street.
7:52 p.m.: Someone from the first block of South Water Street West reported fraudulent use of a credit card.
8:53 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive was placed on the briefing board.
9:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a baby from the 1200 block of Arndt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10 p.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Zida Street requested assistance with some issues she was having.
10:46 p.m.: Officers followed up on an alarm from Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue and everything was fine. The alarm accidentally was activated.
