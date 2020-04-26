Friday, April 24
Officers followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident on behalf of another law enforcement agency.
12:01 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person walking near Foster Street and South Fourth Street East.
12:20 a.m.: A man was warned in the 200 block of North Main Street for trespassing and advised that he no longer was welcome at that location.
2:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from Talcott Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:57 a.m.: An officer removed a mattress from the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets.
6:56 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle near South Main Street and Hackbarth Road that was being pursued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
8:14 a.m.: A client who walked away from a group home in the 1000 block of Caswell Street was located and returned to the home.
8:57 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to examine graffiti on a building in the 200 block of North Main Street. Management was in the process of removing it.
10:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Grove Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:27 p.m.: Two 19-year-old Fort Atkinson residents, male and female, were involved in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue. The female was cited for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign.
6:28 p.m.: A caller was advised to use 911 services only for emergency purposes after he called to report issues with a vehicle being repaired in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. The officer determined that it was a civil issue.
6:52 p.m.: Information about a suspicious telephone call from a resident from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue was documented.
7:14 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street and they were fine.
7:21 p.m.: Information about evidence being transferred from the Stoughton Police Department to the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
7:51 p.m.: Information about a child custody issue in the first block of Lucile Street was documented.
8:31 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on the football field lights that were turned on at Fort Atkinson High School. The athletic department staff was there and they turned the lights off.
8:42 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 1500 block of Montclair Place when they were bitten by a dog.
9:04 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Jackson Street reported that a bonfire at a neighbor’s home might be too high. An officer checked and found that the fire was under control and was being watched. No further action was necessary.
11:18 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that items were missing from his room. He spoke with an officer and signed a no consent form.
11:49 p.m.: A woman from the 200 block of Roosevelt Street reported that her neighbor keeps coming over and threatening her. A 57-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct and promised to stay at home.
