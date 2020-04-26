Saturday, April 25
Officers followed up on three 911 calls.
12:24 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported a possible hit-and-run accident in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. An officer checked the area and found damage to a sign, a fire hydrant and possibly a silver vehicle. The officer will follow up with a report.
1:31 a.m.: An officer on patrol warned drivers of two vehicles for being in the park at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East after hours and moved them along.
1:58 a.m.: A woman flagged down an officer near Edward and North Fourth streets as she was out looking for her lost dog.
1:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:49 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main and William streets.
5:35 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Robert Street and the resident was fine.
5:37 p.m.: Someone reported a child riding a motorcycle bike on the sidewalk in the 700 block of West Blackhawk Drive. An officer spoke with the youth and a parent.
6:21 p.m.: A resident from the intersection of Clover Lane and North High Street reported a neighbor having a party with a sign in their yard asking people to honk when they drove by. An officer spoke with the neighbor and they took down the sign.
6:31 p.m.: A group home was contacted to pick up one of its clients who no longer was welcome at another place they were visiting in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
10:15 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a parent of a child from Talent Trail being contacted by an unknown individual on Instagram.
10:43 p.m.: A complaint about a parked vehicle at the Rock River bridge at the end of East Milwaukee Avenue was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
