Sunday, April 26
Officers followed up on three 911 calls and performed one crime-prevention service.
8:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:14 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of South Main Street spoke with an officer about possible identity theft.
10:50 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive and they were fine. Officers will contact the person who requested the check.
12:09 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Peterson Street reported a suspicious person in the area. Officers located a male who was trying to get to a friend’s house as his mother had kicked him out of their house because he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated the previous night. No further action was taken.
12:11 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
12:59 p.m.: Someone provided information about a suspicious incident in the 700 block of the South Glacial River Trail that was documented.
2:08 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check on a resident in the 1000 block of Monroe Street.
2:33 p.m.: A group home resident who walked away from a group home was located in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue. A staff member picked up the client and returned them to the home.
2:38 p.m.: An anonymous caller wished to have information about a disorderly conduct incident near North Main and Harrison streets documented.
4:05 p.m.: A vehicle that became disabled at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue was moved.
7:58 p.m.: A request for extra patrol, near Roosevelt and Janette streets, for speeding motorists was placed on the briefing board.
10 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate any reportedly suspicious individuals in the first block of Spry Avenue.
10:23 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a loud argument in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and separated the individuals involved for the night.
11:23 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue reported that her upstairs neighbor was stomping around their apartment, but everything was quiet when an officer arrived and no contact was able to be made.
