Monday, April 27
2:54 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a couple of vehicles at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East, but did not locate any individuals in the area.
8:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Edgewater Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:51 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Talcott Avenue reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle.
9:24 a.m.: Information about a suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court was documented.
9:47 a.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Peterson Street reported that they thought their vehicle might have been entered during the night. The resident will call back if necessary after further checking.
9:53 a.m.: Information about tiles being damaged in the 200 block of South Main Street was documented.
10:12 a.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Peterson Street reported that four vehicles possibly were entered during the night. The caller will check further to see if anything was missing from any of the vehicles.
10:29 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Peterson Street signed a no consent form after reporting that someone entered two vehicles at their residence during the night.
11:02 a.m.: Someone from a business in the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard spoke with an officer about issues with a former employee.
12:06 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported that two unlocked vehicles were entered during the night and miscellaneous change was stolen.
12:41 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported a mother constantly yelling at her children. An officer spoke with the parties involved and determined that everyone was fine.
1:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, police officers, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit and the Medical Examiner were paged to the 200 block of North Third Street for a person thought to have had a pulse but was not breathing.
1:16 p.m.: A resident from the first block of East Sherman Avenue was taken into custody and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for an emergency detention.
2:05 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue reported being harassed.
4:37 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Grant Street spoke with an officer about an argument she had with her boyfriend. The officer proposed some options for her.
5:12 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Erick Street signed a no consent form for tools that were stolen.
7:10 p.m.: An officer was called to the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue for a disorderly customer. The customer left when the officer arrived and no further action was taken.
7:56 p.m.: Officers spoke with an individual in the 400 block of North High Street after they were involved in an argument with another person.
