Tuesday, April 28
12:49 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. The vehicle was unoccupied and everything else appeared to be fine.
1:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Walton Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:32 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Grant Street and they were fine.
2:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:29 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any individuals who reportedly were rifling through vehicles in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of Gail Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:29 p.m.: An officer investigated a fraud complaint from a resident in the 200 block of Grant Street.
12:38 p.m.: Information about damage to an apartment door in the 1000 block of East Street was documented.
2:26 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of North High Street reported a theft from her apartment.
6 p.m.: A woman who temporarily was trapped in an elevator in the 900 block of South Main Street called 911. She was fine but spoke with an officer and she was out of the elevator.
6:26 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from KP Mart in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of East Riverwalk to Fort Memorial Hospital following a call from a woman who reported seeing three men along the river walk who appeared to be intoxicated. The man who was transported to the hospital also was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication because he was thought to have ingested/smoked something in addition to consuming alcoholic beverages.
7:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from South Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:58 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West to speak with an officer about a child custody issue.
8:52 p.m.: A 32-year-old homeless woman was taken into custody for disorderly conduct/intoxication and also for detox, following a call from a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street who reported that the woman was trying to enter their house at the back door. She was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to detox services.
9:46 p.m.: A male signed a no consent form after he reported his bicycle stolen from the first block of Madison Avenue.
10:05 p.m.: A 67-year-old homeless man was cited for trespassing at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and moved along.
11:58 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person lying in the grass at the intersection of Banker Road and Campus Drive. The person was transported to Tellurian for detox services.
