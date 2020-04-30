Wednesday, April 29
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on one 911 call.
12:59 a.m.: Someone reported seeing another person who appeared to be entering the donation box in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. An officer spoke with the person and they were donating clothing to the box.
8:34 a.m.: A woman reported that her car suffered two flat tires after she struck a pothole in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue. She had help on the way for changing the tires.
9:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:15 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information documented.
9:41 a.m.: A mother from the 600 block of Washington Street asked to speak with an officer about issues she was having with her son. She said she did not wish to have an officer come to the house; she simply wanted it noted that she did not wish to be disrespected.
10:46 a.m.: An employee from U-Haul in the 1300 block of North High Street signed a no consent form for a stolen tow dolly.
11:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:59 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have a scam call documented.
2:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers were paged to the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive for a resident who was thought to be suicidal, but there were no issues.
3:23 p.m.: Powers Tire and Auto in the first block of Madison Avenue reported a vehicle that possibly was stolen and only wished to have the information documented at this time.
4:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Chippewa Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:02 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of North High Street wished to have an officer remove individuals from their property.
6:36 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue reported smelling the odor of marijuana in an apartment hallway, but an officer was unable to confirm it.
7:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:10 p.m.: Officers checked an interior motion burglar alarm in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue, but were unable to find anything amiss. A keyholder was called and also found no issues.
7:33 p.m.: The cable company was notified of a wire down at the intersection of Dempster and Shirley streets.
8:48 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was speeding westbound on Madison Avenue.
9:58 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 1700 block of Montclair Place about being harassed.
10:47 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street was out knocking on neighbors’ doors and refusing to come in the house for the night. Officers located the man and escorted him home.
