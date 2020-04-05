Friday, April 3
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and one 911 call, and performed two crime-prevention services.
12:13 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a person who was learning to ride a bike in the 800 block of Banker Road.
2:04 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive requested assistance as a care worker was not responding to their needs. An officer spoke with the care worker and helped resolve the issues.
3:14 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Robert Street reported someone knocking at their door, but an officer was unable to locate anyone in the area.
3:18 a.m.: Someone reported seeing an explosion in the sky before a power outage in the area of Mechanic Street and Madison Avenue. An officer was unable to locate any issues from the incident.
3:57 a.m.: An officer was unable to identify any individuals with a flashlight or any suspicious activity in the 600 block of Monroe Street.
11:09 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a suspicious man near South Main Street and Krause Avenue. The officer spoke with a 43-year-old man who was waiting for the mail outside his parents’ home.
12:26 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for violating the burning ordinance in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
1:20 p.m.: An officer checked the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport at N3300 County Highway K following a complaint about a low-flying plane, but the plane no longer was there.
1:27 p.m.: A 43-year-old homeless man was cited in the 400 block of South Sixth Street for misuse of 911 when he used the emergency service for the second time this week to ask for a ride somewhere.
1:39 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Klement Street for failing to yield right of way from a non-highway access point following a state-reportable accident involving a 47-year-old Whitewater woman. Both women were transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and their vehicles were removed by Klement Towing.
3:44 p.m.: An officer checked on a 43-year-old intoxicated man who reportedly was stumbling along the bike trail in the 1500 block of South Glacial River Trail. The man asserted that he did not want any assistance.
6:05 p.m.: An officer moved along vehicles that were waiting in line on the highway in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to access the drive-thru at Culver’s.
8:02 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 500 block of Reena Avenue for a non-emergent service call.
8:51 p.m.: Following a complaint, an officer was unable to locate a motorist playing music loudly in the 400 block of Monroe Street.
9:37 p.m.: A mother from the 900 block of Peterson Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request help with issues she was having with her teenage son.
9:57 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of North High Street asked to speak with an officer about being harassed by her mother on Facebook.
10:10 p.m.: A resident reported that the horn and lights on a parked vehicle, in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, were going on and off.
10:23 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving in the 300 block of Robert Street and honking the horn.
